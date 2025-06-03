NFL Writer Sounds Off On Aaron Glenn-Led Jets
The New York Jets have seemingly done a complete 180 degree turn this offseason. They've gone from having the oldest quarterback in the league, Aaron Rodgers, to a potential young star with Justin Fields.
The Jets also opted to steal Aaron Glenn from the Detroit Lions to be their next head coach.
All in all, a lot of the Jets media has shown some optimism for New York this season. Some view Glenn as the answer at head coach and Fields as a potential franchise signal caller. But not everybody sees it that way.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently shared some harsh opinions on Fields, Glenn, and the entire Jets for the upcoming season.
"It took Aaron Glenn multiple years to actually become a good defensive coordinator, and the year after that, he's a head coach," Scataglia wrote. "I really do not have high hopes for the 2025 New York Jets, as they have someone who I don't believe is going to have a strong first year in Glenn, and they also have a bottom-5 starting QB in Justin Fields."
Scataglia's criticism of the Jets seems like a bit of a reach. Fields might not be a star but calling him a bottom five quarterback in football is a leap. In fact, he has the potential to emerge as a very respectable signal caller in the NFL.
Glenn isn't deserving of this harsh criticism yet either. The former defensive coordinator hasn't been given the chance to be a head coach until now. Nobody has any idea how he's going to fare in this new role.
All in all, the Jets deserve the benefit of the doubt this season. They might not be a Super Bowl contender, but they still have the potential to turn some heads.
