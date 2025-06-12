NFL Writer Suggests Jets Need To Replace Justin Fields
The New York Jets took a bit of a leap of faith during the offseason when they opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and sign young signal caller Justin Fields to replace him.
For the future of the franchise, this looks like the perfect move to make. But the Jets haven't seen Fields play in their offense yet, so a lot of the media is a bit skeptical on how he's going to look.
FanSided's John Buhler recently suggested the Jets would be looking to replace Fields as early as the 2026 NFL Draft.
"This is all about my lack of trust and faith in veteran journeyman quarterback Justin Fields. I have been out on the idea of Fields for the better part of two years now," Buhler wrote. "When he is quarterbacking a team dripping in talent and is going up against far inferior talent, he really looks like a star. That is what he was at Ohio State. Unfortunately, it was a perfect situation for him, one that will never happen again.
"It is why I fully expect that the New York Jets will be looking to draft a quarterback at some point in the first 50 picks next spring. Jets fans will soon realize what Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears fans already know to be true. In a pinch, Fields can be a viable starting quarterback. Over time, his play regresses to the mean of being a guy you are always looking to replace with someone better.
It's hard to make a prediction like this before Fields has ever suited up with the team. The Jets' 2026 NFL Draft strategy will likely depend on how Fields plays and how many games the team wins.
If Fields shows the ability to win games while taking a big step forward, there's almost no chance the Jets are looking to draft a quarterback. But if the young signal caller struggles, drafting his replacement will be a priority.
