NFL Writer Urges Jets To Make Head-Scratching Draft Selection
The New York Jets have been connected to a lot of different names with their first round pick this season.
If they want to upgrade the offensive line, players like Kelvin Banks Jr., Armand Membou, and Will Campbell make sense. Jahdae Barron and Tyler Warren have also been closely linked to New York. It's really tough to tell what they're going to do.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently urged the Jets to use the No. 7 pick in the draft on Shedeur Sanders instead of Membou, Warren, Campbell, Barron, or Banks.
"Honestly, you might not find a single mock draft at this point that has the New York Jets using their seventh overall pick on a QB, but this team needs a QB in the worst way," Scataglia wrote. "We have seen a few examples in recent years of how big of an impact a franchise QB can have on a team. All of the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos found immediate success with rookie quarterbacks and are on the right path for the long term.
"Tyler Warren, the TE from Penn State, seems to be the most commonly mocked player to the Jets at this point, but even if Warren ends up being the greatest tight end of all time, he would not have nearly the impact on this franchise that a top QB would. The Jets have to swing for the fences in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and taking Shedeur Sanders with the seventh overall pick would be just that."
Taking Sanders, especilaly in the top 10, would set the Jets back quite a bit. New York signed Justin Fields in the offseason and should be looking to build the team around him. That means taking a weapon like Warren or an offensive lineman like Membou. It doesn't mean reaching on a quarterback who could potentially fall out of the first round.
There's almost a zero percent chance that Sanders goes to the Jets at No. 7.
