NFL Writer Urges Jets To Pursue Wide Receiver Help
The New York Jets are seemingly ready to commit to Justin Fields as the next franchise quarterback in the Big Apple. Fields signed with the Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason.
While Fields was a huge pickup, the Jets didn't do much else to boost the offense around him. They added Mason Taylor, a very talented tight end prospect, in the NFL Draft, before picking wide receiver Arian Smith a few rounds later.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets need to pursue additional wide receiver help before the season begins and Knox couldn't be more spot on.
"Will the Jets focus on developing Fields as a passer or try to open up the offense with his dual-threat ability?" Knox wrote. "They should find an answer before camp, because their direction with Fields could determine their overall direction in 2025.
"It wouldn't hurt to add another proven pass-catcher to Fields' support group, either. Wilson is a No. 1-caliber receiver, while Josh Reynolds and rookie tight end Mason Taylor were both sensible additions. The Jets have a lack of reliable depth at wideout, though. They should consider signing seasoned free agents like Keenan Allen or Tyler Boyd."
The Jets need t add a veteran wide receiver, either in free agency or a trade, or else they won't get a realistic look at what Fields has to offer on offense.
If the passing attack is bad this season, it would be easy to blame it on Fields, but in reality, there aren't many quarterbacks who could put up solid passing numbers with the weapons the Jets have.
Adding a veteran like Keenan Allen or Tyler Boyd would be a huge move in the right direction for Aaron Glenn's offense.
