NFL Writer Details ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ For Aaron Glenn, Jets Defense
How soon will Aaron Glenn be able to transform the New York Jets?
Glenn arrived on the head coaching scene with a bang at the end of January, impressing fans with his conviction in introductory interviews.
Glenn looks like a guy who’s ready to completely change the culture in New York, but what if it takes longer than expected?
No matter how revolutionary Glenn’s approach may be to rehabilitate the Jets’ franchise, the football team’s performance will still be largely dictated by whatever personnel is on the roster. And according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Glenn might be doomed in his first few years by a lack of defensive talent.
“This feels like a good time to remember that the Lions were 31st and 28th in scoring defense in Aaron Glenn's first two seasons at defensive coordinator,” Ballentine wrote.
“It wasn't until the Lions got serious about upgrading their cornerback room that Glenn was able to run his defense. Making an investment at the cornerback position allowed him to run more man defense and be more aggressive. Fortunately, Glenn inherits one of the best corners in the game in Sauce Gardner. The options outside of him cast some doubt on what Glenn will be able to do in Year 1, though.”
“D.J. Reed wouldn't have been able to run a lot of man, but it's fair to wonder if Brandon Stephens or rookie Azareye'h Thomas will give Glenn freedom either. That could result in a frustrating season for a defense that will want to get back in the top 10. … Worst-Case Scenario: Aaron Glenn Needs a Long Runway to Execute His Vision.”
Jets fans are hoping that general manager Darren Mougey will deliver the goods in the form of impact moves. Mougey’s already done an admirable job of establishing a clear blueprint: the acquisition of young, versatile players for Glenn to mold.
However, as Ballentine suggests, Jets Nation might have to exercise supreme patience in 2025 and beyond as Glenn develops those players.
