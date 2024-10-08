Non-Davante Adams WR Named Potential New York Jets Trade Candidate
The talk of the past 18 months for the New York Jets has all been about trading for Davante Adams.
When they landed Aaron Rodgers, the hope was that one day, Adams would eventually team up with his former Green Bay Packers teammate.
After he requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders last week, the chances of that happening are much higher than they've ever been.
However, recent reports have indicated that no team has been willing to meet the Raiders' asking price. They reportedly want a second-round pick for the superstar wide receiver, and a team would have to pay out the remainder of his contract for this year.
Despite his talent, that's a hefty price to pay.
However, the Jets taking that risk would make sense.
Still, if New York doesn't want to pay that price, there could be a cheaper option on the market that Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department listed on Monday.
Bleacher Report named DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans a potential trade candidate for the Jets.
"The obvious reunion of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams was covered in this space last week. The money is going to be difficult to figure out in a trade for the Raiders receiver, so we'll highlight another possibility in DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans are off to a rough start and Calvin Ridley is clearly the No. 1 receiver of the future. Hopkins is on an expiring contract, which makes the financial side of trading for him easier. The Jets simply need another receiver opposite Garrett Wilson. Mike Williams has not really worked out to this point, and Allen Lazard isn't a good enough option for that role."
Hopkins is far from what he used to be, but he'd still be an excellent addition to this offense. Trading for Adams would give New York the better player, but that doesn't take away from what the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has done throughout his career.
Still, there are rightful worries about Hopkins ever returning to the player he once was. Outside of the 2023 season, when he had 1,057 yards, he dealt with injuries in the two seasons prior.
He's played in four games in 2024, catching just 10 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. At 32-years-old, he could be on the decline.
Realistically, the same could be said for Adams, so the Jets have some tough decisions to make in the next few weeks.