Patriots Legend Gets Honest About Aaron Rodgers Saga
One of the top quarterbacks in National Football League history is still available on the open market right now to the surprise of many.
Aaron Rodgers obviously spent the last two years with the New York Jets. It was a stint filled with a lot of hope, but it unfortunately wasn't able to live up to the hype. Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in his first game with the team and then was a little rusty to kick off the 2025 season. He looked like himself specifically in the second half of the season, though, and went on to finish the year with 28 touchdown passes.
He has very high expectations and the season didn't meet them, but he did also finish tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for seventh in the league in touchdown passes.
If he wants to continue his career, the most obvious landing spot seems to be the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are the only team he's visited and seemingly the only team still in the sweepstakes for him. So, what's the hold-up? There's no way to know. But, former New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman weighted in on Rodgers on the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast.
"If I was Aaron Rodgers, I wouldn’t want to get into the same predicament as I got into with the Jets," Edelman said. "You get there kind of late, you don’t really practice that much, and all of a sudden, the season comes out and we’re not looking like we need to be looking because we’re not on the same page.
"Wherever he’s gonna sign, I would sign as soon as possible so you can learn the players around the team that you’re gonna be playing with. If you watch last year, on the Jets, I think Week 8 on, Aaron Rodgers played pretty damn good football. That’s because he started to learn his players, I feel."
This makes a lot of sense. He's still out there as of writing. Could we hear more soon?
