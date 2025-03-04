Patriots Urged To Poach Jets $33 Million Star By Insiders
Could the New York Jets end up losing a key piece this offseason to one of the team’s biggest rivals?
Jets star cornerback DJ Reed is arguably the best cornerback heading to free agency after spending the last three seasons in New York. He had a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets and likely will get more now when free agency opens up.
We won’t have to wait too much longer to learn more about Reed’s future as free agency will begin across the league next week.
Where will Reed go? New England Patriots insiders Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald floated the Jets rival as a possible landing spot for Reed.
"The Patriots should be in the market for Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy and Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, as well as other veterans," Callahan and Kyed said. "The front office has expressed interest in re-signing Jonathan Jones on a cheaper, team-friendly deal, while Jones has prepared for the possibility of finishing his career elsewhere, per sources."
"Overall, the Patriots are taking a trenches-first approach to free agency, with cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker close behind. Their plan is to come heavy on Day 1 by extending their best offers to their top targets, ideally a left tackle, receiver, defensive lineman and defensive playmakers in the back seven. Unlike past offseasons, the Patriots won’t hesitate to sign a player if a recent draft pick plays the same position."
If Reed were to go to the Patriots, that would be pretty rough. Losing him would be tough enough. Having to face off against him twice a year in the division would be difficult. The Patriots already have one star cornerback in Christian Gonzalez. Could they land another?
More NFL: Jets $20.25 Million Playmaker Expected To Cut Ties With New York