Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie to Get Signature From New York Jets Superstar
Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Both were picked off by a rookie, Beanie Bishop Jr.
Apparently, the New York Jets veteran has no problem signing the two footballs Bishop picked off and said so during his appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.
On Thursday, Bishop told local reporters, including Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh, that the Steelers’ equipment team will send the two footballs to the Jets so Rodgers can sign them.
Both of Bishop’s interceptions had a significant impact on the Jets’ 37-15 loss on Sunday night, as both led to touchdowns. They were the first two interceptions of the West Virginia product’s NFL career.
That’s the connection here. McAfee played his college football at West Virginia.
The first interception came with 1:15 left in the second quarter and the Jets in the lead. Rodgers threw a pass intended for wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but he didn’t see the rookie defensive back lurking underneath and he intercepted it.
That led to Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson’s touchdown pass to George Pickens, which cut the Jets’ lead to 15-13 going into halftime.
In the second half, the Steelers took a slim lead after a Chris Boswell field goal, and on the ensuring drive Bishop picked Rodgers off again, though the circumstances were much different. This time Rodgers threw a perfect strike to a streaking Wilson down the sideline. But, the ball bounced right off Wilson’s chest and into the waiting arms of Bishop.
He returned the ball to the Jets’ 1-yard-line, where he was tackled from behind by Jets wide receiver Davante Adams. But, the Steelers scored a play later on Russell Wilson’s quarterback sneak.
Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bishop actually tried to get Rodgers to sign the footballs after Sunday’s game, but he wasn’t able to catch up to the 40-year-old. It was McAfee who broached the topic and Rodgers agreed.
Bishop appreciated it, saying Rodgers was “being a good sport.”
“He’s been in the league since I was a kid,” Bishop said to local reporters. “Obviously, I have a lot of respect for him.”
These sorts of exchanges aren’t uncommon among NFL players. The most prominent of these is the post-game jersey exchange, where a player from one team exchanges their jersey with a player from another, which usually comes with an autograph.
Rodgers and the Jets are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak when they travel to face the New England Patriots on Sunday. New York’s last victory came in Week 3 over the Patriots, and three of their last four losses have been by a combined nine points.