Potential Future Starters Headline New York Jets' Draft Pick Signings
It was a busy Monday for the New York Jets' front office in Florham Park.
The Jets announced the signings of six draft picks, including No. 11 overall selection Olu Fashanu. Meanwhile, third-round receiver Malachi Corley is the lone remaining unsigned rookie.
Fashanu's contract was reported to be a four-year agreement worth $20.5 million. Being a Round 1 selection, the Penn State left tackle also warrants a fifth-year option.
After leading off with Fashanu, the Jets announced the signing of Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, a late fourth-rounder, to a four-year contract worth approximately $4.5 million according to the rookie draft pick salary slot scale.
New York next inked potential future starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a four-year rookie contract. The Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year is currently working his way back from the leg injury that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
Joining their fellow fifth-round pick, running back Isaiah Davis and cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers also agreed to terms on Monday. Both rookies have taken an unconventional path to the NFL. Davis is a small-school prospect, who helped South Dakota State win back-to-back NCAA FCS national titles. Stiggers, who did not compete collegiately, comes to New York after a Canadian Football League stint with the Toronto Argonauts.
Alabama safety Jaylen Key was the last pick in the draft, but not the last pick to sign his rookie contract. Mr. Irrelevant will earn approximately $4.1 million over the four-year deal.
Corley, the No. 65 overall selection, will make it 7 of 7 when he eventually signs his rookie deal. Last summer, second-round center Joe Tippmann did not officially sign until July 19.
In addition to the draft pick signings, the Jets added two tryout players to their 90-man roster. Undrafted free agent running back Markese Stepp and receiver Hamze El-Zayat both participated in Jets' rookie minicamp earlier this month.
New York is scheduled to kick off OTAs Phase 3 next week with practices on May 20-21.