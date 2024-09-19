Predictions for New York Jets’ Home Opener Against New England Patriots
The New York Jets are eager for a little time off. But, before that, they must finish off their gauntlet of a start to this season against the New England Patriots.
Thursday night’s game, set for 8:15 p.m. eastern at MetLife Stadium, is the last in an 11-day swing in which the Jets opened the season on Monday Night football at San Francisco.
Then, New York returned home for a short week of practice to prepare for a road trip to Tennessee on Sunday.
Following that run, the Jets came back home for an even shorter week of preparation for their home opener.
After Thursday’s game, the Jets (1-1) will get 10 days off before their next game.
Meanwhile, this contest is notable for another reason. It marks the first game between New York and New England (1-1) that won’t include Bill Belichick in some capacity since the 1995 season. Back on Dec. 10, 1995, Belichick was head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
After he was dumped that offseason, he joined the Patriots’ staff under then-head coach Bill Parcells. The next season he followed Parcells to the Jets. Then in 2000 he was New York’s head coach for about five minutes before bolting for New England.
The Patriots and Belichick parted ways after last season and Jerod Mayo is now the head coach.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Kade Kistner, Publisher
New York Jets 31, New England Patriots 17
I think the Jets’ offense under quarterback Aaron Rodgers will finally start to hum. Their efficiency on the offensive side of the ball should begin to come to fruition even against a tough Patriots defense. If the defense can stop the Patriots’ run game and my offensive prediction comes to fruition then the Jets win.
Evan Massey, Staff Writer
New York Jets 28, New England Patriots 16
New England is a smash-mouth football team this year that wreaks havoc defensively and deploys a run-first offense. They’re going to put up a fight, but Rodgers and company will get the job done. The Jets’ defense will keep the Patriots in check and Rodgers will take care of the rest.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
New York Jets 27, New England Patriots 20
I don’t think linebacker C.J. Mosley will play. I think cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II will, but only in rotational roles. But New York needs two things to win this game. First, the front four has to slow down the run. The Patriots are really bought into being a run-based team. Force New England to the air.
Second, keep the offense multiple. The play selection against Tennessee did a great job of keeping the Titans off-balance. New York fans want a faster start. But it’s about how you finish. I don’t think Rodgers is ready to go off just yet. That’s coming. But he’ll do enough to keep the Jets on an upward trend.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
New York Jets 20, New England Patriots 10
The New York Jets picked up an important win in Week 2 over the Tennessee Titans and will pick up another just four days later on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots.
The injuries to the Patriots’ offensive line will provide a suddenly undermanned defense a chance to produce in a defensive battle. Jets Running back Breece Hall will lead the way with 120-plus total yards and two scores.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 17
The New York Jets will have yet another short week, as the tough travel to start the season finally concludes on Thursday Night Football. The Jets looked much better in Week 2, but games against the New England Patriots are never easy for New York. However, this a new era with Rodgers and the Jets move to 2-1 in their home opener.