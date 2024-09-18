Defensive Stars to Watch as New York Jets Face New England Patriots
The New York Jets will need their defense to step up in a big way when they face the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Met Life Stadium.
The Jets (1-1) are coming off a win in which they allowed just 17 points to the Tennessee Titans and forced three miscues — two defensive turnovers and one special teams turnover, which was a blocked punt. An opportunistic defense is one way in which New York can take advantage of the Pats’ run-based offense.
New England (1-1) is only giving up 16.5 points per game in two contests, including the 23 the Patriots allowed in their overtime loss to Seattle. The defense has also allowed just three touchdowns in two games, the same number of touchdowns the Jets had against the Titans.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Jamien Sherwood
If C.J. Mosley isn’t able to play, then Sherwood will take on a big piece of the defense. Even if Mosley can play, the Jets would be wise to give him a good chunk of playing time. He had a great game against Tennessee as Mosley was limited due to a toe injury he suffered on the first series of the game.
Sherwood now leads the Jets with 16 tackles, including a tackle for loss. The 2012 fifth-round pick is coming off a 2023 in which he had 46 tackles, including 28 solo.
CB Brandin Echols
Without D.J. Reed in the lineup against the Titans, along with Michael Carter II”s lingering injury, Echols took on a bigger share of the playing time and came up with an interception in a key moment against Tennessee. It was one of two turnovers the Jets force on defense, along with another turnover on special teams.
The fourth-year pro hasn’t had much use since his rookie season, when he finished with 63 tackles and two interceptions. As long as Reed and Carter are dealing with injuries, Echols will take on a bigger role.
DE Will McDonald IV
Last year’s first-round pick had a career game against Tennessee. He had three sacks in the game, one of which he was credited for that led to a fumble by Titans quarterback Will Levis. Along with that, he had three quarterback pressures on Tennessee’s final drive of the game, which helped secure the win.
McDonald had three sacks all of last season. With the season-ending injury to Jermaine Johnson, the Jets need him to step up in a big way.
New England Patriots
DE Keion White
If the Jets want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers upright all night, the offensive line is going to have to block White. He already has four sacks this season, along with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
This is a huge jump for last year’s second-round pick, as he had just one sack in 16 games. He also had just 26 tackles. White is headed for a huge season and the Jets don’t want him getting there at their expense.
S Kyle Dugger
It’s not the best look for a defense if a safety is the leading tackler, but that’s where the Patriots are after two games. In fact, their top two tacklers are safeties (Jabrill Peppers). Dugger has 15 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a pass defended in two games.
The Patriots took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he’s been a high-level performer from the start, with a career-high 109 tackles last season, which included 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. He has nine picks for his career.
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
Bentley has emerged as one of the Patriots’ top tacklers in the first two games this season, with 12 tackles, including seven solo.
Bentley — who is listed on the Patriots’ injury report — has been with the team since 2018 and has more than 500 tackles for his career. Last year he had 114 tackles, his third straight season with 100 or more stops. If he can’t play on Thursday, he’ll be missed.