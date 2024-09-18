Aaron Rodgers Reminds Patriots of Wild Fact
The New England Patriots will be facing Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Thursday night, but the matchup is making Rodgers is a bit uncomfortable.
Why? Because the 40-year-old Rodgers is three years older than Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.
"It just gets a little weird when you're playing against head coaches you've played against, you're playing with guys that could be your kid, age-wise, you know," Rodgers told reporters, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.
Mayo played linebacker for New England and was drafted in 2008, three years after Rodgers was selected in the first round by the Green Bay Packers.
That does have to feel a bit odd.
Regardless, Rodgers remains dangerous even in his old age. He displayed that against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, when he threw a couple of touchdown passes and posted a 98.7 passer rating in the Jets' 24-17 win.
The future Hall-of-Famer is still trying to find his sea legs after being knocked out of his New York debut due to a torn Achilles in last year's season opener. He struggled versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, but certainly looked stronger against the Titans.
On the season overall, Rodgers has thrown for 343 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 60.8 percent of his passes and registering a passer rating of 92.2.
The Patriots' defense has already displayed that it can limit some of the more elite quarterbacks in the NFL, as they held Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow in check during their own season opener. It did, however, get burned for 327 yards by Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith last Sunday.
We'll see if New England can do the same to Rodgers and the Jets when it faces them in this Week 3 AFC East clash.
