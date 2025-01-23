Projecting Jets' Biggest Potential Move Of 2025 Offseason
The New York Jets are a team that is going to be intriguing to follow over the next few months.
New York is in flux right now. The Jets have been hot in pursuit of head coach and general manager candidates and soon enough the full attention will turn to the roster. New York landed Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach. The next Jets general manager is going to have their work cut out for them fixing the roster.
The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season and have plenty of question marks. Will Aaron Rodgers be back? Will Davante Adams return? Could the Jets trade Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall? What will the Jets do to turn things around?
There's a lot that can be done this offseason. New York has a lot of talent in place and there's certainly a chance New York can completely turn things around and fight for a playoff spot next year.
Here is a projection of what the Jets' biggest move of the offseason could be:
Jets don't blow things up and instead make at least one big addition including Khalil Mack
The Jets have some talent in place and will need to figure out a way to manage the cap. But, keeping an offense together featuring Rodgers, Adams, Wilson, and Hall for a full, healthy year could be great if they can restructure deals to make the cap work. New York's defense could use a boost and Mack could be a great option to help replace Haason Reddick. Mack had six sacks in 2024 and 17 in 2023. Adding that type of firepower could help take the defense to another.
