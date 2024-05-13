'Realistic' New York Jets Target a Former 1,000-Yard WR
The New York Jets look ready to go heading into the 2024 season. A hopefully healthy Aaron Rodgers has this team as one of the best in football and after an offseason that saw Joe Douglas make the moves he did, the season looks to be an exciting one.
Giving them a chance to win a Super Bowl if they stay healthy and play as they're capable of, Douglas could go out and add even more. There's no reason not to do everything possible to win this season as this window can be closed quicker than it seems.
If Rodgers has another year or two left of high-level play, the Jets have to capitalize on that.
Listing every team's needs after the NFL draft, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department listed New York's needs as a safety, wide receiver, and defensive tackle.
Bleacher Report listed targets, which included former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The 28-year-old Clemson product surprisingly remains on the market.
While Renfrow had his worst season as a professional in 2023, he's still just two years out of posting a 1,038-yard and nine-touchdown season. It's also tough to judge his 2023 year due to the lack of quarterback play the Raiders had.
Putting him with Rodgers and being a third or fourth option in the unit would be a scary sight if he can return to his pre-2022 form.
Malachi Corley is expected to play a major impact in the Jets offense next season, but if he doesn't, Bleacher Report believes Renfrow could be a good target if they're looking for an experienced target.
"Hunter Renfrow would be a good target if the Jets don't feel Corley is ready for a full-time role in the slot early in the season."
Still on the market, Renfrow shouldn't cost much, which could also interest New York.