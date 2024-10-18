Recently Acquired New York Jet Reveals Teams Interested in Trading for Him
It seemed inevitable that Davante Adams would one day join the New York Jets. After playing with Aaron Rodgers during their time with the Green Bay Packers, Adams on the Jets made perfect sense from both sides.
Factor in the struggles, and they didn't have much of a reason to keep Adams due to his contract.
While New York has also struggled, currently 2-4 overall and losing three straight games, they could be one superstar wide receiver away from being a completely different offense.
Sure, there are other issues offensively, but this unit should be much better having the multi-time All-Pro than without him.
Surprisingly, it didn't seem as if Adams had as many suitors as he was expected to. He hasn't been as elite as he once was, but it's also tough to blame him for his declining numbers.
He's dealt with a few quarterbacks during his time with the Raiders, none of which have been elite.
When it was announced that he requested a trade, the likeliest outcome was that he'd return to play with Rodgers and the Jets.
That's exactly what happened, but according to the 31-year-old, there were three teams that gave him a call.
“Pretty much the media had it right, though, it was like Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Saints…,” host Kay Adams began, to which Adams replied, according to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post. “Those are the ones that got involved, those are the ones that I wrote down on a little piece of paper and handed to the general manager. Those are the ones that were interested.”
There were rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs would be interested in him. However, Las Vegas trading him to the Chiefs would've been surprising, as they both play in the AFC West.
The Raiders are far from competing with a team like the Chiefs, but giving Kansas City Adams, a team that's won two straight Super Bowls, would've been an interesting decision.
According to Adams, however, the Chiefs weren't one of the teams he discussed with.
“Negative,” Adams responded. “That was talked about, but — I don’t want to say anything crazy but the Chiefs were not on the list.”
Which teams he talked to isn't a big deal now, as he's set to play for New York.
He seems excited to be with the organization and back with Rodgers, which should be a good sign of what's to come.
If he returns to what he once was, the six-time Pro Bowler should be a massive addition to the roster.