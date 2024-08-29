Robert Saleh Says Star Wide Receiver Will Play for New York Jets in Week 1
With less than a week-and-a-half until the New York Jets get their season underway on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, they now have their roster down to the requisite 53 men that is required by the NFL.
During this time, teams are allowed to place players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list where they have to sit out the first four games of the year, but don't count as part of the roster.
There was some thought the Jets might have to put their high-profile addition of Mike Williams on that list after he started his preseason ramp up period extremely slowly.
However, he began to work his way into the mix more and more, so when New York released their 53-man roster with his name on it, the next question became if he would be on the field for his new team in Week 1.
Robert Saleh answered that question.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the head coach said Williams will be active and available against the 49ers, giving the Jets the wide receiver room they imagined throughout the spring and summer.
With Aaron Rodgers also healthy and available, the hope is New York will actually have an offense that is competent, allowing their defense to stay out of horrendous situations like they've experience the past two seasons, and for them to score enough points where they can be legitimate division and AFC Conference contenders.
Williams is expected to be a major part of that.
Signed to a one-year deal, the 6-foot-4 big-play threat was brought into boost the wide receiver unit to take away attention from their rising star Garrett Wilson.
When he's right, Williams stretches the field perhaps better than any player in the league on a catch-by-catch basis, averaging 15.6 yards per reception during his career that also saw him lead all NFL wide receivers in this metric during 2019.
Having him available in Week 1 against San Francisco is a huge update as the Jets look to make a major statement by knocking off the reigning NFC champions.