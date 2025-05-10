Robert Saleh Sheds Light On Polarizing Stint With Jets
The New York Jets made a somewhat surprising decision early in the 2024 National Football League season.
New York started the 2024 season with a 2-3 record and quickly opted to move on from head coach Robert Saleh. He began his stint with the Jets in 2021 and coached three full seasons before being fired five games into his fourth with the team. Things didn't go as planned, for sure, but the team struggled afterward finished the season with a 5-12 record overall.
This offseason, Saleh returned to the San Francisco 49ers to serve as the organization's defensive coordinator.
He recently was asked about his time in New York and opened up about what he won't miss the most, as shared by the New York Post's Ethan Sears.
"Robert Saleh is glad to be away from at least one part of head coaching duty," Sears said. "The former Jets coach, now back in his old digs as defensive coordinator of the 49ers, told reporters Thursday that he’s glad 'not to deal with all the administrative stuff that comes with being a head coach' and can now focus on coaching football. 'The perspective, and that’s what was exciting about coming back. Just being in a building where I was once a coordinator and now having a global view,' Saleh said. 'There’s a lot of empathy now understanding what (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan’s) going through and trying to help him out best I can.'
"You learn a lot. I’ve said it before, there is no handbook for a first-time head coach, there’s no handbook for first time going through life,” Saleh said. "You learn a lot through the process, you figure out a lot about yourself, you understand and pick up if you look inward and looking the mirror, you can identify some of the things you did wrong, some of the things you like to do differently...
"Anytime you get an experience that’s different than the ones you’ve always experienced, you have an opportunity to grow. So there’s been a lot of self reflection and growth in that regard."
There were some who seemed to disagree with the decision to fire Saleh and others who applauded the move. Things didn't work out, but maybe that will change in San Francisco.
