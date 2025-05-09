Jets Country

Rumored Jets-Steelers Trade Makes No Sense For New York

Should the Jets trade Allen Lazard?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams earlier this offseason. A lot of the media expected them to cut wide receiver Allen Lazard alongside Rodgers and Adams. But the Jets and Lazard were able to agree on a restructured contract that would bring the veteran pass catcher back to New York.

With Rodgers seemingly likely to sign with Steelers, there have been some rumors of the Jets trading Lazard to Pittsburgh alongside Rodgers. These rumors have reached a new level following Pittsburgh's decision to trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. From a Steelers perspective, signing Rodgers and trading a late round pick for Lazard makes plenty of sense.

But does this hypothetical trade make sense for the Jets?

The short answer is no.

This hypothetical trade idea makes no sense for the Jets. New York is already struggling with wide receiver depth. They added a wide receiver in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but even then, the team is still struggling with pass catcher depth.

Having solid wide receivers is going to be huge for Justin Fields in year one with the team. Fields is practically on a try out for the Jets all season. If he plays well, they'll likely keep him for the rest of his contract and potentially re-sign him. If he struggles and the Jets land a top five pick in the NFL Draft, there's a good chance they select a quarterback and move on from Fields.

Trading Lazard would deplete the Jets' wide receiver room even more than it already is. Unless the Steelers are willing to overpay for Lazard, which is unlikely, this trade makes no sense.

