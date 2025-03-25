Russell Wilson Joins Giants; Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Surely Steelers-Bound?
Another domino has fallen in the Aaron Rodgers offseason saga.
The former New York Jets quarterback is still without a team, and it appears that he officially won’t be playing for the New York Giants in 2025.
If the Giants’ signing of Jameis Winston wasn’t already enough to rule out a Rodgers signing, the 41-year-old is 100 percent no longer in the running for the G-men now that they’ve also signed 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter (and everyone else) on Tuesday night.
“ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed,” Schefter posted to X.
“The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for New York, where Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium. Now, Wilson is returning there as the Giants’ projected starting QB.”
Does this mean that Rodgers is absolutely landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers or otherwise retiring?
The Steelers have been in aggressive pursuit of Rodgers of late, and Rodgers recently spent a full day at the Steelers’ practice facility meeting with head coach Mike Tomlin as well as ownership.
The writing is all over the wall that Rodgers will end up in Pittsburgh, and yet we still don’t know for sure what’s going to happen.
Now that Wilson is officially off the board for the Steelers, however, it’s unclear what direction Pittsburgh would go in at QB1 if Rodgers decided to retire.
More NFL: Jets Might Surprisingly Sign Projected $7.7 Million Seahawks Pro Bowler