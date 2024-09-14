San Francisco 49ers Star Takes Subtle Shot at New York Jets After Week 1 Matchup
The New York Jets suffered a rough loss in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season to the San Francisco 49ers.
What started off as a defensive battle quickly turned into the 49ers showing the Jets they have some work to do before being regarded as Super Bowl contenders.
A 32-19 final score doesn’t truly indicate how lopsided the contest was.
San Francisco scored on eight straight possessions, six of which were field goals from Jake Moody. Had their offense operated a little more efficiently, things could have really been ugly on the scoreboard.
That certainly isn’t the kind of performance the franchise or fan base was expecting from a defense that is regarded as one of the best in the NFL. Timely stops were impossible to come by as the team’s pass rush was nonexistent throughout the evening.
Offensively, there were some positive signs, but they ultimately didn't do enough to stay competitive.
Aaron Rodgers made it through the contest in one piece, as he was relieved by Tyrod Taylor on the final offensive possession of the game. Wide receiver Allen Lazard responded after a drop on the opening drive, putting together the best game of his tenure by catching six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
It is clear New York has some work to do on the field, and 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa made that evident when he took a subtle shot at the Jets during an interview with reporters this week.
“This week I think we’re playing a better team. They’re playing better football it looks like… We’re going to have to be better in our techniques. We got away with some things last week, so we have to hone in and not pat ourselves on the back.”
Shots fired, as some would say.
San Francisco is preparing for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. They defeated the New York Giants 28-6 in their season opener, and Bosa believes they are a tougher opponent to prepare for.
That sounds like a clear shot at Robert Saleh and the New York coaching staff, who had virtually zero answers for Kyle Shanahan’s game plan despite star running back Christian McCaffrey being out of the lineup.
Alas, the Jets should pay no mind to what Bosa and the 49ers are saying.
The game is behind them and they need to turn their focus to what is ahead.
In Week 2, that is a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on the road. It is hard to call a game this early in the season must-win, but teams who drop to 0-2 have a tough path to making the playoffs.