Score Prediction And 3 Takes For Jets 2025 Season
The New York Jets are just a few hours away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fans finally don’t have to wait any longer. Jets football is back. It’s been a long road full of turnover this offseason. Now, we’ll see how the pieces come together in Aaron Glenn’s first season as the team’s head coach.
There’s a lot to like about this team. Here are three last-second predictions before kick-off for the Jets plus a Week 1 score prediction between the Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New York Jets have a big season ahead of them
Breece Hall Tops 1,000 Rushing Yards
The young Jets running back has been speculated about far too much this offseason. At this point last year, Hall was entering the 2024 campaign expected to be one of the top overall backs in the game. He had 1,359 yards from scrimmage and yet the buzz about him hasn't been very positive heading into the 2025 season. Even if the Jets use a committee at the running back position, he should have enough opportunities to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Last year, Jahmyr Gibbs had 1,412 rushing yards and David Montgomery had 775 rushing yards with the Detroit Lions. That's where Glenn is coming from. If Hall is anything like Gibbs, 1,000 yards should be easy.
Justin Fields Throws For Over 3,500 Passing Yards
Right now, Fields' career high in passing yards is 2,562 in 13 games in 2023. If you project his total over 17 games, it's over 3,300. That was two years ago. He had a solid stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year and the team has been building the offense around him this summer. If he stays healthy, he should have a shot at this number.
Jets Make the AFC Playoffs
The Jets are young and talented. They have a tough schedule on paper, but 9 or 10 wins should be possible. If so, they could sneak into the last AFC Wild Card spot.
Week 1 Score Prediction:
Jets: 24 Steelers: 18
More NFL: What Insider Said About Jets-Aaron Rodgers Before Week 1