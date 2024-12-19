Seattle Seahawks' Trade Blunder Worked Out Well for New York Jets
There have been plenty of mistakes made by New York Jets management over the last few years and it is a big reason why they are in the position they are today.
With a ninth consecutive losing season and their playoff drought reaching 14 years, there is a lot that can be selected as the biggest mistake the franchise made. There have been so many miscues that it is hard to keep track of them all.
However, there was one trade in which New York came out on the winning side, according to ESPN.
Back in 2020, things were coming to a head with star safety Jamal Adams.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU was eligible for a contract extension. Unwilling to meet the asking price of their player, the Jets ended up trading him to the Seattle Seahawks for premium draft capital.
Adams and a fourth-round pick went to the Pacific Northwest. New York received three selections, including two first-round picks.
It was a deal that ended up working out much better for the Jets than it did the Seahawks, as it is the worst mistake Seattle has made since 2020.
In a recent piece over at ESPN, Bill Barnwell highlighted a blunder by each franchise in the league. The Adams trade, from the Seahawks’ perspective, came in at No. 12 on the list because his production did not meet the premium price tag.
His first season was strong, as he recorded 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits en route to being selected as a Pro Bowler and member of the All-Pro Second Team. But, injuries took their toll, making this a very lopsided trade.
“The injuries, sadly, began to pile up for Adams after that. He played through a shoulder injury at the end of 2020 but then missed the final five games of 2021 due to a torn labrum. He then tore his quad muscle 15 snaps into the 2022 season, ending his year after one game," Barnwell wrote. "In 2023, he missed time because of knee issues before being cut after the season. He failed to record a sack after that 9.5-sack campaign in 2020.”
It was a tough turn of events for Seattle, but the Jets made the most of it.
The 2021 first-round pick was traded to the Minnesota Vikings as part of the deal to move up and select Alijah Vera-Tucker. Injuries have slowed him down early in his career, but when on the field, he has played at a high level.
The Seahawks’ original selection turned into Christian Darrisaw, a standout left tackle.
In 2022, the Seattle selection landed at No. 10. New York used that pick on Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is one of the best young players at his position in the league.
For a franchise with so many missteps, this was a clear victory, flipping a disgruntled player at a non-premium position for draft capital that turned into two foundational players.