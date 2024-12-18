Speculation Rising That Garrett Wilson Will Request Trade From New York Jets
It has been a long time since things went well for the New York Jets, but one of the bright spots over the last few years has been wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been a consistent source of production for the team despite some underwhelming circumstances. Mostly, it has been an underwhelming supporting cast.
As a rookie, the quarterback group he caught passes from was made up of Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Strevler. He finished with 83 receptions for 1,133 yards and didn’t receive much help from his position mates; the next closest wide receiver was 37 by Elijah Moore and 536 by Corey Davis.
In Year 2, Aaron Rodgers was injured on the fourth play from scrimmage. That meant another season of Wilson, with Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian also starting games. He still finished with 95 receptions for 1,042 yards.
This time, the gap between him and the No. 2 receiver was even bigger. Allen Lazard had 23 receptions for only 331 yards.
In 2024, Rodgers has been able to stay healthy and the team acquired Davante Adams to upgrade the group alongside Wilson. Unfortunately, the results on the field have remained the same, as the Jets are 4-10, clinching their ninth straight losing campaign and making it 14 years in a row without a playoff berth.
That is enough to bother any player, let alone someone who is as competitive as Wilson is.
As a result of the team’s ineptitude, there is a real chance that his time with the franchise could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.
In a recent episode of the Flight Deck Podcast with Rich Cimini of ESPN, he reported that there is speculation among people in Wilson’s camp that the star wide receiver is going to request a trade from the team after the campaign.
He emphasizes that is only speculative at this point, as it is coming from people who surround Wilson and not the player himself. But, it is still worth monitoring as there could be some major changes with the roster this offseason.
New York would assuredly love to retain him on a long-term contract as he has proven to be one of the better young wide receivers in the league. But, it takes two to tango, and the Ohio State product may not be willing to sign such a deal.
If the Jets do end up making him available for trade, they should have no problem getting premium assets back in return. He is under team control for at least two more years, including the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.