Shedeur Sanders Draws Comparison to New York Jets Draft Bust
The New York Jets' history of drafting quarterbacks could definitely be better. With their lack of success at the quarterback position, they went out and landed Aaron Rodgers last offseason.
In typical Jets fashion, Rodgers got hurt on the first drive of the year. While uncontrollable, many fans felt the same way, believing these things only happen to them.
From Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, and many others, New York has been through it all. The hope is that Rodgers fixes that, and there's arguably no one better to do so.
But, as the Jets saw, some quarterbacks go to new teams and find success. Smith revived his career with the Seattle Seahawks, and Darnold has the chance to do something similar with the Minnesota Vikings if he's the starting quarterback.
It won't be a surprise to most New York fans if Wilson becomes an above-average quarterback. It'd just be their luck, or lack thereof.
Rodgers is getting older, meaning the Jets will have to figure out their future at the quarterback position in the next few seasons.
One player who could be an option in the 2025 NFL draft is Shedeur Sanders. Sanders, a standout at Colorado, has all the tools to be a legitimate starter in the NFL.
However, he recently got compared to former Smith, who didn't work out too well in New York.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com broke down his reasoning for the comparison.
"He reminds me of Geno Smith coming out of West Virginia. Like Smith during his time with the Mountaineers, Sanders plays in a wide-open college offense that showcases his polish as a passer. Both Smith and Sanders have beautiful throwing motions and deliver a firm/catchable ball. While each is capable of taking the free yards presented in the run game, neither is dynamic as a ball-carrier.
"Following a long, rocky start to this NFL career, Smith blossomed into a Pro Bowl quarterback. I see similar upside in Sanders."
If the Jets were to draft him, Sanders would hopefully be able to learn under Rodgers for a year. Having one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history to bounce ideas off of should only lead to success for himself and the franchise.
It'll be an interesting situation when the time comes, as getting a franchise quarterback has almost never been easy for this organization.
For now, Rodgers and the rest of the offense will have a chance to prove they're a place players want to play, which could attract the next star like Sanders.