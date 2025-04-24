Snoop Dogg Takes Harsh Stance On Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets opted to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and Rodgers has since dominated the sports headlines.
The Rodgers free agency sweepstakes once had a handful of teams vying for the 41-year-old's services, but now it's seemingly down to the Pittsburgh Steelers and retirement.
With those two options on the board, it seems like Rodgers would be able to make a decision in a timely manner, right? Wrong.
Rodgers has dragged this entire process out for weeks and it's seemingly pushing the Steelers and their fanbase to the edge.
Rapper and notable Steelers fan Snoop Dogg recently spoke on ESPN's First Take and gave his opinion on the ongoing Rodgers saga.
"Is he gonna show up to minicamp and all that other stuff? Because that's what's important," Snoop Dogg said on ESPN's First Take (14:20 mark). "If you don't get the rhythm of the team, then we don't need you, homie. You gotta come in here and do what needs to be done to get the rhythm and the chemistry. That's what's missing... We don't need no diva, so to speak. If he's gonna sign, sign, but if not, kick rocks."
Snoop Dogg is seemingly fed up with all the drama, just as the rest of the Steelers faithful is.
With the NFL Draft coming up shortly, the Steelers could be targeting a quarterback in the draft who's nearly half Rodgers' age.
Hopefully for Steelers fans, the Rodgers saga can come to an end in the next few days.
