NFL Analyst Has 'Surprise' Fit For Jets No One Has Mentioned
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
As we’ve gotten closer to the draft, the guys who have been talked about most for this selection are tackles Armand Membou and Will Campbell, as well as tight end Tyler Warren. ESPN insider Rich Cimini even weighed in recently and said these three are the “top candidates” for the pick. Recently, there has also been some buzz about Mason Graham as well.
The offensive line and tight end position are clear needs for New York for the second year in a row.
While this is the case, Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman went in a different direction. He made a list of “surprise” selections for each team in the NFL Draft and suggested safety Malaki Starks out of Georgia.
"No. 7. New York Jets: S Malaki Starks," Wasserman said. "Perhaps Aaron Glenn sees shades of Brian Branch in Malaki Starks as he works to shape the Jets' defense in his vision. With Tony Adams and newly signed Andre Cisco currently projected to start, Starks would bring a more dynamic and versatile presence to the safety position — and potentially grow into a cornerstone on the back end."
There’s been some buzz about the safety position for New York this offseason. The Jets added Andre Cisco, but the position is still thin for them. This is far too high to take Starks, though. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 2 safety in this draft class and No. 39 prospect overall. Those numbers aren't set in stone or anything, but the No. 7 pick would be a stretch.
