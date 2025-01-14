Steelers Coach Could Shockingly Become Jets' Top Target: 'A Lot Of Discontent'
The New York Jets’ journey to find their next head coach could take the franchise in a number of interesting directions.
Some paths have already been ruled out. Top Jets target Mike Vrabel signed with the New England Patriots.
And though other of New York’s coveted targets will be scooped up, there’s also the possibility that new candidates will emerge out of places wholly unexpected.
Such could be the case in Pittsburgh, where Steelers nation has reportedly grown frustrated with Mike Tomlin, despite Tomlin never having presided over a losing season in nearly two decades at the helm.
According to a new report from Gang Green Nation’s John B via the Locked On Jets podcast, Tomlin rumors should grab the attention of the Jets’ front office.
“The Steelers had an awful end to their season,” John B said on Monday.
“They lost their final four regular season games … and a fifth (loss to the Baltimore Ravens) … in the Wild Card round.”
“This has led to a lot of discontent in Pittsburgh among fans and media to the point where there is now speculation that … teams are going to call the Pittsburgh Steelers and at least inquire about the availability of Mike Tomlin.”
“Tomlin has been the coach in Pittsburgh since 2007. He won a Super Bowl in his second season. Two years later, he went to a second Super Bowl, in which they lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.”
“(The Steelers) have never had a losing season under his watch, but it’s been a while since they’ve been contenders.”
“It behooves the Jets to at least inquire about (Tomlin).”
If Tomlin does indeed become available, it would be by far the greatest surprise of the 2025 NFL head coaching carousel.
But an astute front office should be prepared for any and all scenarios. It’s also why the Jets should have an offer ready for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman in the event that he shockingly leaves South Bend.
Tomlin to New York would be a fairy tale outcome for Jets fans, but is it remotely possible?
Weirder things have happened in the history of this franchise.
