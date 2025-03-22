Jets Country

Steelers Legend Gets Honest About Jets’ Justin Fields

The Jets certainly got their guy after plenty of rumors

Patrick McAvoy

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Justin Fields was selected with the No. 11 pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021 out of Ohio State. He was one of the highest-rated prospects that year and showed flashes with the Bears over three years.

He looked even better last year, although he got just six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields started the first six games of the season with the Jets and went 4-2 with 10 total touchdowns to just one interception.

New York and Pittsburgh reportedly duked it out for Fields when free agency opened and the Jets were able to come out on top. Although he didn’t get enough of an opportunity with the Steelers last year, he clearly did still impress.

Steelers seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward opened up about Fields and had nothing but positive things to say on the "Rich Eisen Show."

"First of all, Justin's a class act," Heyward said. "He's a guy that works his tail off and wants to lead by example. I was kind of bummed it didn't work out here. I thought we were going to have a chance to get him. But, I know that dude is going to dominate in New York. He's going to give that team a good chance."

The Jets have their guy and now they need to make sure they’ve got weapons around him. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are a great start, but they could use another receiver and tight end before the 2025 season gets here.

More NFL: Jets Reportedly Met With 21-Year-Old All-American

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News