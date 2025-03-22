Steelers Legend Gets Honest About Jets’ Justin Fields
Justin Fields was selected with the No. 11 pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021 out of Ohio State. He was one of the highest-rated prospects that year and showed flashes with the Bears over three years.
He looked even better last year, although he got just six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields started the first six games of the season with the Jets and went 4-2 with 10 total touchdowns to just one interception.
New York and Pittsburgh reportedly duked it out for Fields when free agency opened and the Jets were able to come out on top. Although he didn’t get enough of an opportunity with the Steelers last year, he clearly did still impress.
Steelers seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward opened up about Fields and had nothing but positive things to say on the "Rich Eisen Show."
"First of all, Justin's a class act," Heyward said. "He's a guy that works his tail off and wants to lead by example. I was kind of bummed it didn't work out here. I thought we were going to have a chance to get him. But, I know that dude is going to dominate in New York. He's going to give that team a good chance."
The Jets have their guy and now they need to make sure they’ve got weapons around him. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are a great start, but they could use another receiver and tight end before the 2025 season gets here.