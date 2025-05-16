Steelers Legend Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Ongoing Saga
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets have been tied together all throughout this offseason so far and that isn't going away anytime soon.
Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a free agent and it seems like his only option at this point is the Steelers if he wants to play another year. If that does end up becoming the case, it's just going to continue the Jets and Rodgers narrative for months. New York and Pittsburgh will open the 2025 season against each other at MetLife Stadium.
Who really knows if Rodgers will ultimately end up there. But, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger weighed in on the topic on "Channel Seven."
"I'm not sure what the pulse of the fan base is, I'm sure there are some people who are still holding out hope and there are other people who are just like, 'Go. If he wanted to be here, he would have been here by now,'" Roethlisberger said. "He said on (The Pat McAfee Show) that he has some personal issues he's working on. I have no idea what's going on, but let the man figure out what he needs to do and go from there."
Rodgers and the Steelers have been playing a song and dance all offseason to this point. The future Hall of Famer noted that he's dealing with something personal that has impacted his decision timeline When will the former Jet announce his ultimate decision?
