Jets Add Superstar Defensive Lineman In Latest Mock Draft
In the eyes of many, the New York Jets will choose between three prospects at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft. Those three prospects are Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, and Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
Membou would replace the losses of Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith across the offensive line. Barron would fill a void in the cornerback room that was left by D.J. Reed's decision to leave in free agency. Warren would replace Tyler Conklin, who also left in free agency.
Any of these prospects would be a huge upgrade for the Jets.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently predicted that Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham would fall to the Jets in the first round of the NFL Draft. Scataglia mocked Graham to New York rather than any of the aforementioned trio of Barron, Membou, or Warren.
"Mason Graham falls into the New York Jets' laps with the seventh pick in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft," Scataglia wrote.
The issue with Graham to New York is the fact that he'll likely be drafted in the top five picks of the night. And that projection is for good reason.
Graham has the potential to be the top talent in the draft and that's not at all an exaggeration. He could be the cornerstone of a defensive line for a long time due to his ability to stuff the run and disrupt the passing game.
If he's available for the Jets, this pick would be huge for their future.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Draft Star WR To Replace Davante Adams