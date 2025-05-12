Jets Country

Steelers' Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers Called 'Worst Offseason Decision'

Should the Steelers pursue ex-Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Ever since the New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers, there's been a dramatic sweepstakes revolving around the 41-year-old and where he might sign this offseason.

At this point, Rodgers is seemingly down to deciding between the quarterback-less Pittsburgh Steelers and retirement. The Steelers seem to be all in for Rodgers at this point.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport isn't a fan of the Steelers pursuing Rodgers. In fact, Davenport called it one of the worst offseason decisions in the league.

"Let’s get real. Rodgers signing in Pittsburgh doesn’t make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender. Not based on what we’ve seen from him the past few years," Davenport wrote. "Sure, he may extend Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons, but is that the goal now? Nine or 10 wins and (maybe) another early playoff exit?

"Rodgers also brings a sideshow that would make P.T. Barnum blush. What happens when the Steelers are 1-3 and Rodgers goes on The Pat McAfee Show to blame everyone but himself? The Steelers are effectively stuck now—the team tip-toed around the quarterback position this offseason (wonder why?), and at this point the Plan B is either Mason Rudolph or Day 3 rookie Will Howard."

Signing Rodgers won't be a bad thing for the Steelers. Any Mike Tomlin team with a defense like they have in Pittsburgh is a potential Super Bowl contender. Though the Steelers haven't seen any recent playoff success, this could change in the blink of an eye.

The Steelers upgraded their defense this offseason. Adding Rodgers and new wide receiver DK Metcalf upgrades the offense. With Tomlin at the helm, T.J. Watt on defense, and Rodgers at quarterback, the Steelers would be more than an afterthought in the AFC.

