Steelers 'Seem Plenty Confident' In Landing Ex-Jets Star
It's pretty clear who the biggest-name player remaining on the open market is right now.
The New York Jets no longer have Aaron Rodgers on the team after two years. The Jets made the decision to move on back in February and Rodgers officially hit the free agent market roughly one month ago.
He's still out there for the taking with the most obvious landing spot for him seeming like the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are the only team that he did a free agent visit with, he recently did a throwing session with DK Metcalf, and there really don't seem to be any other options aside from retirement.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer weighed in with the latest on the Rodgers' sweepstakes.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers seem plenty confident that Aaron Rodgers will land there," Breer said. "I can’t say one way or another whether it’ll happen this week (though Pat McAfee has a big event in his hometown of Pittsburgh set for Wednesday). But after being around the Steelers’ brass a little last week in Florida, they don’t seem overly stressed about it not happening.
"If he’s not coming, the Steelers, I believe, would be (or should be). T.J. Watt’s turning 31 and needs an extension. Minkah Fitzpatrick’s turning 29 and another deal could be on the horizon for him, too. Cam Heyward’s nearing the end. DK Metcalf’s on a third contract."
It would be a pretty big shock if he didn't land with Pittsburgh.
