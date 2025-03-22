Steelers Superstar Addresses Aaron Rodgers Rumors After Jets Exit
Will the former New York Jets star land with the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Aaron Rodgers’ future is up in the air right now but he reportedly visited the Steelers on Friday. A deal hasn’t been signed, but it does seem like there’s at least a chance of a deal. Why visit if there wasn’t a chance?
The Steelers were a playoff team last year and would be better with Rodgers under center than Russell Wilson toward the end of the year. Rodgers had 28 touchdown passes last year and it’s clear the Steelers are interested. It’s been reported that there’s a standing offer for Rodgers — although there’s no way to know that on the outside looking in.
It makes sense for Pittsburgh to want him. Team legend and seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward addressed the Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh rumors on the "Rich Eisen Show."
"Everybody gave me crap and said I called him out, I don't think I really called him out," Heyward said. "I just said I was not going to go on a darkness retreat to recruit him. If he wants to be a Steeler, he can be a Steeler. That's the pitch. I just want to win games and play good football...Anybody who signs I welcome them to the team. I don't have an ego and think we can't win with the guy. I get excited for the team. You bring on a guy like that, he's got a good knowledge of the game and I think he can only help."
It at least seems like there could be an end in sight in the sweepstakes. Pittsburgh seems like the most likely option but nothing is set in stone. We should find out more soon, right?