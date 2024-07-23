Surprising Prediction for New York Jets Special Teams Player
From undrafted to All-Pro status in two years' time? It would be a remarkable rise for the New York Jets' sophomore kick returner Xavier Gipson.
Exploring potential first-time All-Pro performers, Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame tabbed the 23-year-old Gipson as a serious candidate for honors at kick returner. The author cautioned that "if a player has been named to a first or second team in the past, they’re ineligible for this exercise."
"As a rookie, Gipson could be electrifying with the ball. Gipson had 22 returns for 511 yards, while also adding a game-winning punt return touchdown in Week 1 over the Bills. The big coaching point for Gipson is cutting down on his five fumbles," said Verderame in Predicting the 2024 NFL First-Time All-Pros.
The undersized, overlooked Gipson signed an UDFA contact shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft, and immediately made his presence felt. He earned recognition from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during OTAs and eventually worked his way onto the initial 53-man roster.
As a rookie, Gipson appeared in all 17 regular season games en-route to 830 total return yards. He averaged 9.7 yards per punt return and posted a 23.2 kick return average.
Gipson's value has seemingly increased due to the new kickoff format that the league office has put in place for 2024.
"With the new kickoff rules, these kick returners are going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant, at least that's what we're anticipating," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh during OTAs.
As the incumbent responsible for pushing Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman off the roster, Gipson will apparently get the first crack at returning kickoffs under the new rules but he'll have to re-earn his spot.
New York signed reclamation project Tarik Cohen during OTAs, mainly because of his past history as a return specialist.
"It's kind of a wait and see kind of deal and you see what fits and what works and what kicks are best and who's doing it and all that stuff. I think there's a huge unknown to be honest with you," said Jets' special teams coordinator Brant Boyer at the conclusion of June minicamp. "We've done nothing but study, and study, and study, and been in here almost every day to be honest with you, trying to figure out what's going to work best, but nobody knows until you strap it up and the preseason games start."
The Jets specialist will get back to work when training camp practice commences on July 24 in Florham Park.