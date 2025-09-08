This Stat Shows Why Jets' Garrett Wilson Stands Alone Among WRs
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson didn’t disappoint on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Jets ultimately fell short, Wilson impressed with seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson’s TD reception — his first catch of the day — was one of the highlights of the game, not only for himself, but for Jets quarterback Justin Fields. The Ohio State duo connected on a gorgeous, 33-yard strike that saw Wilson zoom past his defender on a slant route and receive a great ball from Fields in stride.
Is Garrett Wilson the most consistent wide receiver in the NFL?
According to the official X account of the New York Jets Communications Department, Wilson’s touchdown grab extended his streak of having at least one reception in a game to 52 games. That’s also every game that Wilson has played in his career, and he hasn’t missed a single game since entering the league in 2022!
Since the start of the 2022 NFL season (Wilson’s rookie year), he is the only player in the entire league who has recorded a reception in every game.
This is the kind of off-the-charts durability and consistency that makes Wilson one of the top wideouts in the world. It’s rare that an NFL player brings together All-Pro talent, high football IQ, elite durability, and a love for the game the way that Wilson does.
It’s no wonder that the Jets signed Wilson to a four-year, $130 million contract extension in July.
Jets fans have been concerned that Wilson would have a down year in 2025 due to being double-teamed by opposing defenses, especially with the Jets not having a second wide receiver who poses a serious threat.
That may still be in play, and it’s something to look for in Week 2 against the dominant Buffalo Bills, but on Sunday, Wilson did well to put to bed any concerns that he won’t be as productive this season. The Steelers defense — even when it was over-committed to Wilson — simply couldn’t prevent him from getting open on multiple occasions. He was too elusive, and he capitalized on seven of his nine targets.
The Fields-Wilson combo promises to be one of the bread-and-butter elements of this Jets team’s offense, along with the dynamic play of Breece Hall and the dual-threat prowess of Fields.
Jets fans should really step back and realize how rare it is to see this degree of consistency and greatness at the wide receiver position. Wilson is also a reminder that durability doesn’t always align with physical might. He’s not the bulkiest of receivers, but he somehow always avoids injury. When Wilson was mauled by Jalen Ramsey on the last play of the game for the Jets’ offense, many fans were wondering if he had just been injured. But Wilson got up and even said after the game that he’s fine.
It’s a good thing, too, because New York will certainly need Wilson against the Bills.
