Three Former Pro Bowlers Who Could Upgrade New York Jets' Safeties Room
It may not be a position of concern for the New York Jets, but there's certainly room for upgrades.
Veteran strong safety Jordan Whitehead and undrafted free safety Tony Adams were the Jets' starters on the backend in 2023.
Whitehead, who made 34 consecutive starts during his two-year tenure in New York, left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. After a ho-hum first year as a starter, Adams is back in the fold and will likely be paired with Baltimore Ravens' former sixth-round draft pick Chuck Clark, who is coming off an ACL tear that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season.
While Adams and Clark may prove to be an adequate tandem, there will be no mistaking them for the Legion of Boom.
Ashtyn Davis, who re-signed with the Jets this offseason, is one to watch during training camp. A starting spot is not out of the question for the former third-round selection.
Unsurprisingly, none of their safeties landed amongst the latest Pro Football Focus position rankings that named a Top 32.
Fortunately for New York, there are multiple potential upgrades remaining on the free-agent market, which has not been kind to aging safeties this year. For example, former All-Pro Jordan Poyer signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Miami Dolphins after being released by the Buffalo Bills.
Although they will all likely cost a little more than $2 million, here are three options for the Jets to explore prior to the start of training camp.
Three Safeties Available for Jets
Justin Simmons
The 30-year-old Simmons is arguably the biggest name that remains unsigned at the position. Having played his entire career with the Denver Broncos, the 2016 third-round draft pick has made 30 interceptions over 118 career appearances (108 starts).
He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2020 and 2023 and was playing on a contract worth $15+ million per year.
Eddie Jackson
Jackson's resume warrants more interest than he's gotten since being released by the Chicago Bears. The 2017 fourth round draft pick made exactly 100 career starts for his former team, totaling 15 interceptions and forcing 10 fumbles.
The 30-year-old, who has experience at both safety spots, averages 65.5 tackles per season. Foot injuries costed Jackson 10 games over past two years, but the two-time Pro Bowl selection was productive when healthy.
Quandre Diggs
The Seattle Seahawks released Diggs, a 2015 sixth-round draft pick, in March after a tenure that includes 67 consecutive starts since 2020. He averaged 76 tackles per season over the last four years.
Jets' starting cornerback DJ Reed was quick to endorse the three-time Pro Bowler on social media earlier this offseason. The two competed alongside each other in the Seahawks' defensive backfield in 2020 and 2021.