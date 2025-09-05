Three Keys For Justin Fields To Win Over Jets Fans In 2025
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has a lot of pressure on him this season. Sure, he was handed the starting role back in March (less than three weeks after signing with the Jets), but there’s no guarantee that he’ll have that job in the near future. With a loaded QB draft class arriving in 2026, a replacement for Fields won’t be hard for GM Darren Mougey to find if Fields doesn’t perform up to snuff.
There's also the “playing in New York City” element for Fields — another layer of pressure. The thing about New York sports fans, though, is that while they may be tough, they’ll absolutely love you and defend you if you perform. Fields doesn’t have to go 12-5 this season and be in the MVP conversation to win Jets fans over. The bar is lower than that, because Jets fans are intelligent and realize that this is a transition year for the club.
However, there are still a few things Fields must do to ensure that he gains the support of Jets Nation. Here are three of them.
Three keys for Justin Fields to gain the support of Jets fans this season
1. Be allergic to throwing interceptions (make the simple throw)
Fields isn’t a chronic interception thrower, but he isn’t known for taking care of the ball, either. His career TD-INT ratio in 50 games is 45-31 — make of that what you will.
However, on a team like the 2025 Jets that has a small margin for error, Fields will need to be better at taking care of the ball than he’s been so far in his career. Of course, interceptions will happen from time to time if you’re a starting NFL quarterback, and no one is immune to them. But Fields must take on a risk-averse mindset as a QB in the sense that it’s more important not to make a bad throw than to make a spectacular one.
Being “allergic” to interceptions means avoiding any superhuman pass attempts. For Fields, this shouldn’t be that hard because he can always resort to scrambling rather than throwing into double coverage. He’s not an elite pocket-passer, anyway, so there’s no reason for Fields to make any throws that aren’t of medium or easy difficulty level.
The Jets are going to be a run-heavy offense — everyone knows it. Fields just needs to execute the simple throws and manage the clock, and he’ll be really solid.
2. Be overly accountable after losses
A huge element of being a starting NFL quarterback is leadership, of course. You’re the face of the team, in wins and losses. The Jets are going to go through their tough moments this year, and Fields can’t duck from the spotlight during these moments. He doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who will, by the way.
Fans respect when their team’s leader takes accountability, and as a QB1, there’s no limit to how far you can go with this. Even when things aren’t your fault, they are. Even when the defense blew the game, you could have been better. Even when the running back fumbled at the goal line, you should have audibled.
The “over-accountability” factor always looks great on a leader, and Fields will need to wear that hat this season on multiple occasions.
3. Lean into who you are
Based on his preseason interviews and overall demeanor, this is another one that seems to come naturally to Fields. But it’s worth repeating that Fields isn’t going to have success if he tries to play like a different kind of quarterback than he is. Be the dual-threat guy that makes you special, and don’t think you need to be operating like a classic gunslinger. When Fields is at his best, he’s unpredictable, and defenses don’t really know how to game plan for him.
Fans will love this, too, because the offense will be more fun to watch if Fields maintains a dynamic approach to each play. If he tries to fit into a box, the offense -- both in an aesthetic and competitive sense — will turn dull, and that’s not good for anyone other than New York’s opponents.
If Fields just focuses on emphasizing his strengths, he can become the best version of himself in a Jets uniform and a player that will be impossible for fans not to support.
