Ex-New York Jets HC Robert Saleh Wanted To Make Big Coaching Change Before Firing
The New York Jets decision to fire Robert Saleh did and didn't come as much of a surprise.
From one perspective, the now third-year head coach didn't do anything he was expected to do when he took over. On the other side, it's unfair to judge him too harshly, considering the talent he was given in that span.
The Jets' offense was a dumpsterfire under Saleh. There shouldn't be anybody who would even argue against that.
However, it's also fair to mention that throughout his stint, he had to deal with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Mike White, and an aging Aaron Rodgers, who's coming off an Achilles tear.
Is there realistically any coach in the NFL who would've succeeded with that quarterback room? Probably not, but that's just a part of the business.
Factor in how bad offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been in his two seasons now, and it adds to the issues the offense has faced in recent campaigns.
While firing Saleh was their decision, not getting rid of Hackett was much more surprising.
Owner Woody Johnson told reporters that firing Saleh was to help them have the best chance to win a Super Bowl.
"This is one of the most talented teams that has ever been assembled by the New York Jets," Johnson told reporters Tuesday. "I want to give the team the most opportunity to win this season, [so] I feel like we had to go in a different direction."
However, not firing Hackett would suggest he doesn't believe the words he said.
When discussing anything about Hackett, mentioning his connection with Rodgers is important.
And for everyone who thinks Rodgers didn't have any say in Saleh's firing, there's about a 1% chance that was the case.
Rodgers calls the shots in New York, whether people want to admit that.
That's what makes them keeping Hackett over Saleh as strange as it is.
Interestingly enough, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Saleh wanted to fire Hackett before he was let go on Tuesday.
"Just before he was fired as head coach of the New York Jets, Robert Saleh was seriously contemplating firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, sources tell CBS Sports."
There seems to be more going on behind the scenes that anybody not in the building wouldn't understand.
If there are another couple of weeks of bad offensive performances, the excuses will eventually run dry. Frankly, they already have. At the end of the day, guys need to step up, and they haven't on the offensive side of the football.
Nonetheless, if nothing changes, it feels safe to say that Hackett might eventually be on his way out, whether that bothers Rodgers or not.