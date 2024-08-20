Tom Brady Ranks Jets' Aaron Rodgers Amongst Top Active NFL Quarterbacks
Greatness respects greatness, and retired quarterback Tom Brady provided an example during a recent public speaking engagement.
Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, sat down for a conversation with ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith at Fanatics Fest in New York City and the topic of Top 5 active quarterbacks was discussed. Even at 40 years old, and coming off a torn Achilles that costed him the entire 2023 season, New York Jets' Rodgers is still a top-tier NFL performer according to Brady.
Smith kicked off the list with back-to-back reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes before Brady mentioned Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, in that order.
Then, Brady paused for a moment while seemingly trying to settle on a fifth name. Smith jumped in and suggested Rodgers.
"Oh, of course. Absolutely," said Brady.
While Brady is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028, Rodgers won't be far behind him. No active player has more passing yards or touchdown passes than Rodgers.
Since being drafted in 2005, Rodgers has accounted for 475 career touchdowns passes and only 105 interceptions. While he ranks fifth amongst all-time leaders in touchdown passes, the four-time NFL MVP has thrown for the ninth-highest yardage (59,055) total in league history.
Suffering injury four offensive snaps into the 2023 season, Rodgers has not completed a pass that counted in nearly 20 months. By multiple accounts, he has shown no signs of rust during his 20th NFL training camp.
"I give so much credit to Aaron, the things that he has put himself through to be able to get back to where he is at right now. I think we saw a little bit of it yesterday and he looks like he always has," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett last week.
Hackett was Rodgers's offensive coordinator for three seasons (2019-21) with the Green Bay Packers. Under that setup, Rodgers threw 111 TD passes to 13 interceptions while winning two MVP awards. Although he is not the exact same player physically as he was then, the aging field general can still sling it with the best of them.
"I mean he is a little bit older, so he has lost a little bit of the speed he used to have, but just being able to work in that little area, be able to get to some scramble drills, run on a couple man coverages, things like that I thought he did a really good job. It is great to see him progress," said Hackett.
One aspect of Rodgers's repertoire that hasn't disappeared is his ability to quickly drive the field in high-pressure situations. He provided a demonstration during last Thursday's joint practice against the Carolina Panthers, hitting WR1 Garrett Wilson for a touchdown.
"8 [Rodgers] makes it pretty easy out there as far as two-minute [offense]. He's got a great process and it's our job to be on our details," said Wilson. "Aaron's one of the best all time in that, in that situation. For us, it's all about be at our spots, make sure we're getting all our details."