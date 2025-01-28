Top Jets OC Candidate Interviews With Buccaneers To Replace Liam Coen
The New York Jets reportedly want Nick Caley -- and they aren't alone.
Multiple reports indicate Caley, who spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, is the "favorite" to become the Jets' new offensive coordinator under head coach Aaron Glenn. As of late Tuesday morning, there weren't any reports of Caley interviewing for the job.
However, Caley did interview with the Buccaneers on Monday to replace Liam Coen as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, according to a team announcement. Coen recently was hired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bucs should be viewed as real threats to the Jets, as you could argue they're a more desirable landing spot for an aspiring offensive coordinator. Even if Aaron Rodgers returns for another season, it's hard to envision the Jets having a better quarterback than Baker Mayfield in 2025.
Caley, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots in 2025. He coached in various roles for the Patriots through 2022, including a six-year run as tight ends coach. Caley coached tight ends for the Rams in 2023 before adding pass-game coordinator to his list of responsibilities in 2024.
Earlier this month, Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Caley could leave Los Angeles to join the Jets.
"I know that's a possibility," he said. "He's a special coach. He's done a great job for us. I love everything this guy is about."
