Top NFL Mock Drafter Has Jets Making Shocking Choice With No. 7 Pick
Most Jets fans probably want New York to use the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to land a franchise quarterback -- one way or another.
However, Bucky Brooks, one of the industry's top mock drafters, believes the Jets will go defense with the No. 7 pick. Moreover, he has New York passing one on one of the top defensive prospects in this year's class.
In his mock draft published Wednesday, Brooks predicted the Jets to select Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams. Interestingly, he has Michigan defense tackle Mason Graham, widely considered a better prospect than Williams, going to the Carolina Panthers with the next pick.
"(Head coach) Aaron Glenn understands and appreciates the value of a disruptive defensive front," Brooks wrote. "Adding Williams to the mix would give the Jets another dynamic pass rusher and enable them to move on from the Haason Reddick debacle."
More of a traditional defensive end than an outside linebacker, Williams racked up 14 sacks over his three seasons at Georgia, including five sacks in 2024. Most mock drafts have him going somewhere in the top 10, so Brooks' prediction isn't outrageous or anything.
Nevertheless, if the Jets use their first-round pick on a defensive prospect, they likely will have to mine free agency or the trade market for an Aaron Rodgers replacement.
More NFL: NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Bring $72M Jets Star With Him To LA