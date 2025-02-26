NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Bring $72M Jets Star With Him To LA
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could be taking their talents to Tinseltown.
The Jets plan to release Rodgers this offseason, and all signs point toward New York also cutting bait with star receiver Davante Adams. And as the Rams allow franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to seek a trade, multiple recent reports have identified Rodgers as a prime candidate to land in Los Angeles.
Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News shared a similar report Tuesday, adding an interesting note on Adams. Leonard also identified the New York Giants as a possible trade destination for Stafford.
"But for now a Stafford trade remains possible, which means the door is still open to another intriguing quarterback relocation: Aaron Rodgers to the Rams," Leonard wrote. "Sources tell the Daily News that Rodgers, 41, prefers to play for the Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets wide receiver becomes a free agent.
"So hypothetically, the Rams could acquire significant assets by trading Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Then they could also add Rodgers and Adams to a Sean McVay offense with No. 1 wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams."
Adams, 32, no longer is one of the truly elite receivers in the NFL. But the star wideout showed he had plenty left in the tank last season, racking up 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 combined games for the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.
As for the Jets' future at quarterback, multiple mock drafts have them using the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to land a new franchise signal-caller.
More NFL: Mel Kiper Has Jets Landing New Franchise QB In Latest NFL Mock Draft