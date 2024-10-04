Travis Kelce Makes Hilarious Comments About New York Jets Lazard’s Gun Celebration
In the New York Jets Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Allen Lazard was hit with a 15-yard penalty due to making a gun celebration gesture after making a big catch.
The NFL has gotten out of hand a bit over the past few years with unsportsmanlike conduct flags. Most importantly, there's no consistency with them.
One day, a player could do something egregious, and nothing happens, while Lazard, who wasn't pointing the gesture at anyone, gets a 15-yard penalty in a crucial moment of the game.
He expressed his frustration about it. While the NFL hasn't fined him yet, the chances of that seem likely.
But players have gone to bat for Lazard, including Travis Kelce. Kelce understands why the NFL wouldn't want players to make that hand gesture but noted how subtle it was.
"I know we don’t want this to be like ‘Oh, NFL players shooting guns,’ – I get that. But this is so subtle. Unless you’re doing it at a defender, it shouldn’t be a flag," Kelce said, according to Paulina Dedaj of FOX News.
"If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever. That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing – I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it's affecting the game in the wrong way."
As Kelce said, it's becoming too much to keep up with. Lazard's actions didn't have an effect on anything going on in the game, but instead, it put his team in a tough spot offensively because a referee wanted to make a point.
What Kelce noted after all of that was the best part, adding that it's his Second Amendment right.
"It’s my Second Amendment, I have the right to bear arms," he said with a laugh.
It's only a matter of time before the NFL announces his fine, which has a chance to reach $20,000-plus.
For the Jets, the best solution would be to stop the celebrations moving forward. That doesn't mean they shouldn't have fun, but who knows, maybe the referees have it out for New York.
This offense is one of the last in the NFL that can deal with lost yards because of a gesture, so it's best to avoid anything that could be questionable.