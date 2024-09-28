New York Jets Surprising Weapon Cracks NFL Top 30 Receivers List
The New York Jets were urged to trade away their big money veteran receiver in the offseason, but they held on to him and now look very smart for it.
As Pro Football Focus released their updated position rankings at wide receiver heading into the Week 4 slate, Aaron Rodgers' trusted target Allen Lazard found himself in the Top-30, coming in at No. 27 overall.
"Lazard compiled three catches for 48 yards Thursday night. Each catch gained 10-plus yards, including a 27-yard catch to start the second quarter. He forced two missed tackles and generated a perfect passer rating when targeted," said Lauren Gray. "[He] has gained 10 first downs, with three catches of 20-plus yards, and leads the team with three touchdown catches. No other Jet has more than one."
Just a year ago, Lazard looked like his time as an effective receiver may have come to an end. He's never been one to stuff the stat sheet, with a career high of 788 receiving yards, but he had at least been an effective red zone target and reliable first down target.
In his first year without Rodgers throwing to him, the receiver had just 23 catches on 49 targets for 311 yards with just one touchdown on the season.
New York then spent a ton of resources in the offseason to improve the wide receiver position, making it clear that they were not happy with what they had.
The biggest addition and clear competition for Lazard was former Los Angeles Chargers star Mike Williams.
While Williams was coming off an injury that held him to just playing three games a year ago, his ceiling was still considered to be much higher in this offense.
The Jets also drafted Malachi Corley, who figured to be a bigger contributor than he has so far.
Once training camp came around, though, talks of Lazard looking solid started to surface. It shouldn't have come as much of a shock, though, given the relationship that he has with the New York quarterback.
He and Rodgers connected for 169 catches for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns over five season together with the Green Bay Packers.
The Iowa State product was clearly a favorite of Rodgers, as the Jets handed him a huge contract after bringing over the future Hall of Famer.
Now, through three games, it's clear that their chemistry is as high as ever.