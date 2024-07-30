Trouble Brewing Between Aaron Rodgers and Joe Tippmann at Jets Training Camp?
It was only the first padded training camp practice for the New York Jets, and there were plenty of rough patches for the offense.
According to multiple accounts, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was intercepted once and did not throw a touchdown during team drills. The four-time NFL MVP appeared visibly frustrated at times during Monday's practice, which was open to media.
"... missed blocking assignments and poor snaps (three from Joe Tippmann) had Aaron Rodgers yelling on multiple occasions," said SNY reporter Connor Hughes in a practice summary posted on the social media site now known as X.
Jets fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh addressed one of the major issues that emerged throughout the first week of training camp. Second-year center Joe Tippmann, who proved to be a viable starter as a rookie, has shown poor accuracy snapping the football to Rodgers.
"First day of pads, some of the operational stuff wasn't as clean with the snap and all that with Joe (Tippmann) and the quarterback," said Saleh. "He's got to work on it. There's clearly something going on, so he'll get it down. He snapped for us last year, he'll be fine."
Tippmann, a 2023 second-round draft pick, made 10 starts at center after initially beginning his rookie season at right guard. He was arguably the No. 1 center prospect in his draft class after two productive seasons as Wisconsin's starter.
"He snapped all last year and never had an issue. I think that that just kind of happened that way yesterday. Sometimes that's how those days go," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett prior to Tuesday's open practice in Florham Park.
On Monday, one of Tippmann's shaky snaps was followed by an offensive lineman seemingly stepping on Rodgers's foot and derailing the play. The 40-year-old quarterback fell to the ground but avoided injury.
"I know he'll work at it. He'll get it settled down. They'll figure out what that timing looks like, feels like," said Saleh on Monday. "It's different when you're pre-practice and you're snapping the ball, then when you have a d-lineman in front of you. Some of the things we're asking him to get done in the run game, along with the pass game, is trying to maximize his athleticism, so it's just a matter of him working the timing and the rhythm of the snap."
Rodgers spoke highly of Tippmann last week, highlighting the young player's leadership potential and comparing him to former Green Bay Packers teammate Corey Linsley.
"I want to empower Tippman. I think Tip has a chance to take it over," said Rodgers.