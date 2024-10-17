Two New York Jets Defensive Starters Held Out of Practice Due to Injuries
The New York Jets have a larger injury list than normal heading into Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and two defensive stars top the list.
Cornerbacks Michael Carter II (back) and D.J. Reed (groin) were held out of Wednesday’s first workout of the week, which was more of a walkthrough has the team continues to recover from Monday’s loss to Buffalo.
Carter missed last week’s game after suffering what was called a hamstring injury early in the game in London. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said last week that it was more of a back injury.
Reed suffered a groin injury in the second half of Monday’s game and Ulbrich told reporters there was “concern.” But he also believed the Jets had the depth to withstand the injuries, should neither be able to play.
The Jets face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. eastern.
New York moved safety Chuck Clark to injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he will miss the next four games due to the ankle injury he suffered on Monday. That made room for new acquisition Davante Adams on the roster.
The veteran wide receiver was listed on the injury report as a full participant. He had missed his past three games in Las Vegas with a hamstring injury.
Ulbrich and Adams both expressed optimism that Adams will be able to make his debut on Sunday.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday but Ulbrich said the 40-year-old will play on Sunday.
Wide receiver Mike Williams was out due to a personal matter. He has taken criticism from Rodgers for running what the quarterback said was the “wrong route” during Monday’s game, a play that led to an interception.
Williams also suffered a head injury during Monday’s game, but Ulbrich said the receiver was cleared on Tuesday.
The rest of the injury report included five players that were limited participants — tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), edge rusher Will McDonald IV (shoulder), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (veteran rest day) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel).
A significant group of Steelers did not practice on Wednesday, including running back Najee Harris (ribs), safety Damontae Kazee, linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring, center Zach Frazier (ankle), guard Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting), running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (NIR-resting), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (NIR-resting).
Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) was a limited participant while tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) was a full participant.