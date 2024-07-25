Two NFL Rivals Offer Huge Takes on New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets are entering the 2024 NFL season looking to get back to being championship contenders. With Aaron Rodgers back on the field, that goal seems to be a possibility.
Looking at the team as a whole, Joe Douglas and the front office have done an excellent job of building the roster. The defense is stacked and should be among the NFL's best and the offense has that same potential.
Garrett Wilson will be a big factor in deciding just how good the team's offense ends up being.
At just 24 years old, Wilson is one of the best up-and-coming young stars in the league. He is coming off of a season in 2023 that saw him catch 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns despite a brutal situation at quarterback. Now, he's set to play with Rodgers.
Ahead of the 2024 season, two rival NFL wide receivers spoke out about Wilson. He is clearly well-respected around the league.
One of them was Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens.
"Garrett Wilson is one of the best receivers in the NFL."
Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints also provided a short and sweet quote about Wilson.
"You can't guard him one-on-one, man."
Throughout his first two NFL seasons, Wilson has showcased superstar potential. However, he has not had good quarterback play in either of those two years.
Assuming Rodgers can come back and play at a high level after recovering from his torn Achilles, the sky is the limit for Wilson.
Recently, Wilson also spoke out about his future and contract status with the Jets. He understands that he needs to perform up to the level expected from a top-tier wideout. Wilson is ready to do just that in 2024.
Not only is Wilson going to elevate his play due to the presence of Rodgers, New York also went out and brought in free agent wide receiver Mike Williams. Opposing defenses will have to pay attention to Williams, which should open up some opportunities for Wilson as well.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for what should be a massive 2024 season for Wilson. He has shown flashes of superstar talent, now he needs to put an entire season together playing at that level.