Unanswered Questions: New York Jets Defense Needs Safety Upgrade
The New York Jets' defense features proven commodities almost across the board, but there is one position group carrying unanswered questions.
Starting strong safety Jordan Whitehead left in free agency, opening up a spot next to undrafted starter Tony Adams. As of now, Chuck Clark, who missed the entire 2023 season due to an ACL tear, is the heavy favorite to replace Whitehead in the Jets' starting lineup.
Clark, who was traded from the Baltimore Ravens last year, is no sure thing. The 2017 sixth-rounder was solid, but not stellar in Baltimore's secondary. There's also the variable of how long it will take him to restore his pre-injury speed and stamina.
New York re-signed former third-round draft pick Ashtyn Davis, who emerged as a viable backup last year, and he could challenge for the vacant spot. Still, there is no plug-and-play Pro Bowl safety on the roster.
There's also the idea that the Jets could find an upgrade over Adams, who made 15 starts in 2023.
"I'm extremely excited about the group, the addition of Chuck Clark back now that he's healthy, we were excited about him going into last year. Obviously, the addition of Ashtyn [Davis] another year in the system, just getting better and better and better," said Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich at the start of OTAs Phase 3 in May.
Ulbrich can proclaim his excitement, but he can't deny there are potential improvements available on the free agent market, which never really materialized for safeties this offseason.
Denver Broncos' 2016 third-round draft pick Justin Simmons, whose previous contract carried a $15+ million average annual value, is one of the most intriguing options left on the market. He has earned All-Pro Second Team honors four of the past five seasons, but the 30-year-old's stock has seemingly dipped this offseason.
Although not nearly as physically imposing as Simmons, 31-year-old veteran Quandre Diggs could potentially offer value at salary cap-friendly price. Diggs made 72 consecutive starts for the Seattle Seahawks over the past four years, earning three Pro Bowl nods during that span.
Jets' starting cornerback DJ Reed, a former Diggs teammate, suggested a potential reunion back in March when the Seahawks released Diggs.
The Jets are reportedly less than $7 million under the salary cap. Although it's not much, there's money to spend on a safety upgrade should they find it necessary.