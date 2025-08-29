Jets Practice Squad WR Already Making Waves in New York
The New York Jets have made more than a handful of solid moves this offseason, but there are still some holes on their roster. While the Jets have added players like Justin Fields to the offense, there's still quite a large hole at wide receiver.
The Jets have Garrett Wilson out wide, but not much else. Their lack of wide receiver depth is especially concerning when you consider how a few options on the active roster are injured and struggling.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently praised Jets practice squad wide receiver Quentin Skinner and named him one of the options to be elevated to the main roster at some point this season.
Jets practice squad WR already making a name for himself
"The 53-man rosters may be somewhat finalized, but the roster moves are far from over in the NFL. The first game of the 2025 season is a week away and there’s a lot left to be desired about which players are going to make an impact this year," Wilcox wrote. "But let’s not talk about the ones that have already made the official roster. We’re talking about practice (squad)!
"The New York Jets took just six receivers onto their initial 53-man roster and with three of them facing some injury issues, Quentin Skinner could get the opportunity he wants to make an impact. Of course this is predicated on how well Justin Fields plays. But it’s likely Skinner gets a chance if receiver depth becomes an issue early in the season."
Receiver depth is already an issue for the Jets and Skinner seems to be the next player in line to get a shot. There's also a chance the Jets look to trade a player like Allen Lazard in order to boost their draft capital.
The Jets could look to add wide receiver help from free agency or in a trade, but Skinner could provide them an affordable internal option that would keep all their draft capital in New York.
While Skinner doesn't have superstar potential, he could fill a role for the Jets while also being a solid special teams player.
